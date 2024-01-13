Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $237.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $229.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.65. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

