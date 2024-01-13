PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

