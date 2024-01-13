Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.27.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $464,842.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,228,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,149,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,142. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
