Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $561.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $555.00 to $561.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.40 and its 200-day moving average is $412.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

