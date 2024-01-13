Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $227.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

