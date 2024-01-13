BMO Capital Markets Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a reduce rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COF opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

