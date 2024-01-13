Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DFS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.