Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $199.00 at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.50.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

