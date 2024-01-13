Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

