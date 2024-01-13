JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $421.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $398.00 to $421.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.69.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $377.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.21. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

