Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

