Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

U opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,088,000 after purchasing an additional 141,542 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

