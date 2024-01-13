Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to Neutral by Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

