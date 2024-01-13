Reviewing Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Alimco Financial's revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $858.50 million 2.02 $125.04 million ($0.04) -531.25 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -0.42% 16.19% 9.97% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MaxLinear and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 7 4 0 2.36 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $25.45, suggesting a potential upside of 19.79%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

