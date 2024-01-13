Head to Head Contrast: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) vs. Optec International (OTCMKTS:OPTI)

Optec International (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Free Report) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Optec International and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optec International 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoliv 1 7 5 0 2.31

Autoliv has a consensus target price of $110.91, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Optec International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optec International N/A N/A N/A Autoliv 4.15% 20.97% 6.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Optec International and Autoliv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optec International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autoliv $10.06 billion 0.87 $423.00 million $4.84 21.53

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Optec International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of Optec International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autoliv beats Optec International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc. engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units. The company was formerly known as Green Meadow Products, Inc. and changed its name to Optec International, Inc. in August 2017. Optec International, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

