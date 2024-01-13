UBS Group Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $75.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

