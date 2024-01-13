Argus Initiates Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

Veralto stock opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $6,092,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $5,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $5,075,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

