BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBAI. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE BBAI opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.41. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $67,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $67,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,257.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,089 shares of company stock worth $260,581. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $30,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

