KeyCorp Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $80.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.71.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in FMC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in FMC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

