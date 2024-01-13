Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Buy by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $119.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.40.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 78,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $2,187,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.