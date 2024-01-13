Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an inline rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.54.

RF stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

