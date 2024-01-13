Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.43.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $43.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

