Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPK opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 37,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

