Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.6 %

PINS stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,388 shares of company stock worth $3,337,293. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

