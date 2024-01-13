Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

