Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.