Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.59. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 53,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.