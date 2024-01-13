Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.59. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.30.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy
Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 53,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
