Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rollins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.