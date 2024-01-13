Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.73. Ashford has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

