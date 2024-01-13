Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nomura lowered Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,906,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,642 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.