Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CR. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.67.

CR stock opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crane by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

