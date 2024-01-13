Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AIV opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

