StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDRX. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

MDRX opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veradigm by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,319 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Veradigm by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 165,642 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

