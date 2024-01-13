Truist Financial Lowers Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target to $7.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lazydays Price Performance

Shares of LAZY opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.92. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $280.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lazydays will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 87,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $512,861.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,386,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,423,266.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 87,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $512,861.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,386,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,423,266.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. North acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,520.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 321,182 shares of company stock worth $2,012,145. Insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lazydays by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazydays by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Lazydays by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 18.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.