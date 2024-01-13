Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.20.

Shares of ISRG opened at $363.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.91. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $366.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

