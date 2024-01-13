Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $92.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of HUBG opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67.

Hub Group’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 370,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9,049.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

