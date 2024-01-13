Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HELE opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

