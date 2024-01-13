Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

