Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $62.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Shares of FTNT opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

