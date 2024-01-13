Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 170,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 821,200 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.