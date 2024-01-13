Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

