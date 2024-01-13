Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

COGT stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

