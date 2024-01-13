Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.75.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDR. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Endeavour Silver Trading Up 5.9 %
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$66.32 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0222738 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
