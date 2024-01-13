CIBC Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on H. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.15.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$38.66 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8816425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

