Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of INE opened at C$9.45 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.51 and a 1-year high of C$16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2913112 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -423.53%.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,320 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

