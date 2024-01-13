Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

