Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to C$2.65 at Raymond James

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
VZLA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC set a C$2.80 target price on Vizsla Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on VZLA
Vizsla Silver Price Performance
Insider Activity
About Vizsla Silver
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vizsla Silver
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.