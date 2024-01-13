Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$72.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$72.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Scotiabank set a C$74.50 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.69.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$63.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.08. The company has a market cap of C$26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.15 and a 12-month high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

