Truist Financial Raises MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $22.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

