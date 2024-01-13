Landsea Homes’ (LSEA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

LSEA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $277.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $99,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,595 shares of company stock valued at $349,014. Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 295.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

